RPF constable rescues woman from being run over

HYDERABAD

01 August 2021 00:10 IST

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Dinesh Singh saved the life of 55-year-old Naseema Begum when she slipped even as she was trying to board a moving special train between Secunderabad and Manmad on Friday night.

As soon as he noticed her slipping and there was a danger of she being run over, the constable ran and pulled her out in nick of time.

Mr. Dinesh Singh has been given a cash award and commendation certificate by his superiors for the brave act.

