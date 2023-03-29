Roza on the roads for these 35 evicted families

March 29, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ramzan may mean piety for some, and mouth-watering haleem for some others. But for about 35 indigent Muslim families of the African Cavalry (AC) Guards, this spiritual month is all about roza on the roads.

The families inhabiting the Bistiwada area for six generations have been thrown out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) last month, reportedly following High Court orders. Now, they live on the road, cook and wash on the road, sleep on the road and raise children on the road, with no government authorities taking notice of their plight.

According to information shared by them, the families are descendants of six members of AC Guards who served the Nizam. “We were given the land as gift way back in 1951, and we have supporting documents to show. Trouble started in 1996 when they claimed it was government land. We approached the court, and obtained a stay order,” shared Athiya Sultana, who was born in a house that was pulled down.

The residents had power bills, water bills and property tax receipts, too, up to the time the dispute started.

She and other claimants to the property were called to the GHMC Khairatabad office on February 5, where officials told them they had time up to February 17 to pack up and leave. “We were in consultations with our advocate for another stay, when, on February 13, we were picked up and kept at Saifabad police station for a day. We were let off in the evening after being told to pack our belongings and leave our homes. On February 14, GHMC officials came and pulled down our dwellings,” she informed.

Children and senior citizens alike are now living exposed to the elements, with their belongings spread out on the streets.

A person named Zaheeruddin, a driver and father of eight children, including five unmarried girls, died after being soaked to the skin during the recent heavy rain, locals said. Athiya Begum adds that her aunt lost her mind over the incident.

“We are not sure we can send children to school anymore. Most of us are in menial jobs such as driving autorickshaws and working as domestic help. Now due to this calamity, our livelihoods got affected,” another woman, Ghousia Sultana, said.

Ajmal Ahmed, the advocate, informed that the initial petition was disposed of in 2008, with a direction to apply for regularisation of the plots as per the then government’s policy. However, all the applications were rejected, under the reasoning that the land was earmarked for a playground. In 2012, they moved the High Court again seeking redressal from GHMC’s attempts towards eviction.

A year ago, the High Court directed GHMC to pass speaking orders after scrutinising the documents available with the petitioners. Speaking orders are issued after the adjudicating body provides reasons behind their decision, which apparently has not happened.

GHMC Deputy Commissioner Mohan Reddy, when contacted, responded saying it was an age-old case, and there was a court order in GHMC’s favour. Providing rehabilitation is Revenue department’s job, he added.