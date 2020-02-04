Round 2 of DSSL sees good response

Round two of Discovery School Super League (DSSL) held on February 2 saw participation of schools from all the 33 districts of Telangana.

DSSL, a major national-level inter school contest, is a critical thinking and aptitude-based competition that provides a unique platform for students to compete and win laurels for themselves and their schools. The exam is divided into three stages.

Stage I of DSSL was conducted earlier at 1,006 schools of Telangana and two students from each school were selected, one from the junior category (Class 4 to 6) and one student representing senior category (Class 7 to 9). These students participated in Stage 2.

The results of Stage 2 will be processed for shortlisting students for Stage 3, which will be telecast on Discovery Channel (date yet to be finalised) and two students will be selected from Telangana to compete with winners from other States. Top three winning teams of Stage 3 will win an all-expenses-paid trip to NASA and will be accompanied by their school principal there.

The purpose of DSSL is to unearth science and mathematics geniuses from different parts of the country. Over 62 lakh students participated from 17,000-plus schools from across the country in Round 1. “We congratulate all the students, parents and teachers of Telangana for this enthusiastic participation for making this a successful event,” said Atit Mehta, head of Marketing, BYJU’s.