Room no. 57, a cult in OU’s history

It’s not just a room with four walls, but a standing testimony to shaping of several ideologies – from Left to Right to nationalist to divisive over the last several decades.

Room no. 57 of the University College of Arts and Social Sciences has acquired an iconic status for all that it has stood witness to, and as the university celebrates its centenary year, it still reverberates with the clash of ideologies and new social movements.

Some of the biggest names in Indian polity brainstormed here passing on their philosophies to the next generations.

Some of the cult figures who debated here include former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, famed journalist Kushwant Singh, freedom fighter Vavilala Gopala Krishnaiah and politicians Jaipal Reddy, George Fernandez, Mallikarjun and Ajit Singh, who led various political movements during their time. Apart from these, numerous ideologues of various hues used the room as a platform to sensitise and revolutionise the society.

Epicentre of agitations

“It was the first and the only choice for any meeting at OU,” recalls former Arts College principal P.L. Vishweshwer Rao, who renovated the room for its historic significance during his term as the principal. A retired professor, B. Srinivasa Rao, recalls how it used to be the epicentre of agitations during his days. “I remember an agitation that was launched when bus price was hiked. It was not student issues alone,” he says.

Student union meetings

It was a place that famous writers, celebrated poets and cultural icons of Telangana frequented to interact with students. This was where numerous meetings of student unions whether from the Right or the Left or those opposing the both, used to be held. In fact, it was also the centre for all the cultural activities of various departments of Arts College.

Senior professors recall that purdah system used to separate women and men before the Independence. The elite Muslims of the city were the students of the Arts College and all academic meetings addressed by the Vice-Chancellors used to be held in this room with students separated by a purdah. “All women used to sit behind on the benches on elevated steps while men used to be in the front rows,” a senior professor says.