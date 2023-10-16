HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rooftop solar firm Freyr Energy raises ₹58 crore 

October 16, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
EDFI Management Company says it sees an opportunity to team up with Freyr Energy to allow retail customers to transition to solar power.

EDFI Management Company says it sees an opportunity to team up with Freyr Energy to allow retail customers to transition to solar power. | Photo Credit: File photo

Rooftop solar firm Freyr Energy has raised ₹58 crore in a Series-B round led by EDFI ElectriFI.

While the EU-funded impact investment facility, managed by EDFI Management Company, led with $3 million, other investors were Schneider Electric Energy Asia Fund (SEEAA), Lotus Capital LLC, Maybright Ventures and VT Capital.

“This strategic investment will allow us to make investments in building our team, product development and marketing to continue scaling at a rapid pace,” Freyr Energy co-founders Radhika and Saurabh said.

“The solar market for the retail sector in India is highly fragmented... in this context, we do see an opportunity to team up with Freyr Energy in bringing solar solutions combined with technology and consumer financing to allow retail customers to transition seamlessly to solar power,” said Rodrigo Madrazo, CEO of EDFI Management Company.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.