RoofandFloor.com property show attracts 600 families on opening day

June 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated June 25, 2023 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The first day of the two-day RoofandFloor.com property show, hosted at the Meydan Expo Centre in Hitech City, witnessed an impressive turnout of some 600 families.

Minister for Health Harish Rao inaugurated the expo on Thursday and interacted with the builders and property owners to understand their issues. He also explained how the State government’s policies have helped Hyderabad grow as a destination for good housing.

The primary objective of the show was to establish a platform where potential buyers could explore a wide range of residential properties and connect with prominent builders in the region. Renowned builders from various parts of the city showcased their projects, offering a diverse array of options for prospective buyers. Canara Bank also set up a stall to provide comprehensive loan details to interested individuals.

General manager (Sales and Marketing) of NCC Urban Infrastructure Limited Sreevikas K.S., expressed optimism about receiving a positive response, particularly due to the upcoming monsoon season. NCC Urban One, offering 1300 units, presented an enticing opportunity for potential buyers. Mr. Sreevikas anticipated the sale of approximately five to seven units during the two-day expo, along with 150-200 leads for site visits from interested families. Such expos serve as valuable occasions for real estate companies to connect with the general public, who may become potential customers, he explained.

One family said they were attending the expo was to search for a flat in close proximity to the city for purchase. After residing in a rented place in Begumpet for eight years, they desired to finally own their own house.

Praneeth Group had an impressive inventory of 2000 units available for customers. Vamsi, a representative from the company, anticipated the sale of at least five to 10 units, as well as 500-600 leads for potential purchases and 100 individuals expressing interest in site visits during the two-day event.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and entry is free for all visitors. The show will be on Sunday as well. The title sponsor is Aparna Constructions while the Diamond sponsors are Vasavi Group, Shetra Farms, Sensation Infracon and G Square. Gold sponsors are Ridhira Life Spaces, NCC Urban, Silpa Infra, GK Builders and Praneeth Group. Silver sponsors are Santhasriram, Vajra and Goldenkey Prime Properties. Banking sponsor is Canara Bank.

