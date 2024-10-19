ADVERTISEMENT

Roof and Floor Property Show kicks off in Hyderabad showcasing over 100 projects

Published - October 19, 2024 10:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu after inaugurating the third edition of the two-day RoofandFloor.com Property Show-2024 at Auspacious Convention in Kompally, Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The third edition of the two-day Roof and Floor Property Show kicked off on Saturday at Auspacious Convention Centre, Kompally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the event with senior Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanta Rao serving as the guest of honour.

The two-day event has drawn over 600 attendees on Saturday, offering prospective home buyers the chance to explore more than 100 residential projects presented by 15 prominent builders. The expo aims to facilitate interactions between home seekers and reputed developers, providing expert guidance on the real estate market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expo remains open to the public on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sridhar Babu praised the event for creating a valuable platform for buyers and builders to connect. He also toured several exhibition stalls, engaging with both exhibitors and visitors to understand their offerings and needs.

Mr. Venkat Ratnam, Vice-President of Roof and Floor, highlighted the strong interest from potential home buyers, particularly in villas and apartments in North Hyderabad, a region seeing rising demand and development.

Leading developers participating in the show include Aparna Constructions, Primark, Saket Developers, Subishi Infra, Silpa Infratech, Modi Builders, Shanta Sriram, Golden Key, Growth Stories, Lexus Group, and S Cube, among others.

The event is presented by Aparna Constructions and powered by Primark Projects Private Limited, with associate sponsorship from Subishi Engineers and Saket Group. Additional sponsors include Silpa Infratech, S-Cube County, Growth Stories LLP, Lexus Group, Shanta Sriram, Modi Properties Private Limited, and Golden Key Mayura Sriven.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US