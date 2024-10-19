Roof and Floor Property Show kicks off in Hyderabad showcasing over 100 projects

The third edition of the two-day Roof and Floor Property Show kicked off on Saturday at Auspacious Convention Centre, Kompally.

Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the event with senior Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanta Rao serving as the guest of honour.

The two-day event has drawn over 600 attendees on Saturday, offering prospective home buyers the chance to explore more than 100 residential projects presented by 15 prominent builders. The expo aims to facilitate interactions between home seekers and reputed developers, providing expert guidance on the real estate market.

The expo remains open to the public on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sridhar Babu praised the event for creating a valuable platform for buyers and builders to connect. He also toured several exhibition stalls, engaging with both exhibitors and visitors to understand their offerings and needs.

Mr. Venkat Ratnam, Vice-President of Roof and Floor, highlighted the strong interest from potential home buyers, particularly in villas and apartments in North Hyderabad, a region seeing rising demand and development.

Leading developers participating in the show include Aparna Constructions, Primark, Saket Developers, Subishi Infra, Silpa Infratech, Modi Builders, Shanta Sriram, Golden Key, Growth Stories, Lexus Group, and S Cube, among others.

The event is presented by Aparna Constructions and powered by Primark Projects Private Limited, with associate sponsorship from Subishi Engineers and Saket Group. Additional sponsors include Silpa Infratech, S-Cube County, Growth Stories LLP, Lexus Group, Shanta Sriram, Modi Properties Private Limited, and Golden Key Mayura Sriven.