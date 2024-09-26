GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Role of HR, changing preferences of youth in focus at FICCI summit 

Published - September 26, 2024 11:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A host of topics around human resources, including significance of HR management, likelihood of flexible workforce becoming norm and the changing preferences of youth, were highlighted by speakers at the HR Evolution Summit-2024 organised here on Thursday by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Addressing the gathering, former president of FICCI Telangana State Council T. Muralidharan sought to highlight shifting employment terms, the industry body said in a release.

The current generation of employees prefer flexible working as opposed to full-time. “The days of full-time and permanent employees will be over soon,” he said, adding how flexibility will be as important as efficiency. Performance predictability will be critical as business cycles become shorter and more volatile. Measurement and modelling are the key to predictability, he said.

A flexible workforce, part-time, contractual, gig and outsourced workers is going to be the norm in future and HR function needs expertise to effectively hire, engage and compensate this diverse workforce, he said.

Co-Chairman of Young India Skills University, Telangana, Srini Raju Chintalapati, giving an overview of how HR management has transformed, said it has evolved from basic personnel management to becoming a strategic partner in achieving organisational goals. He suggested a supply chain mechanism similar to the one in manufacturing for HR.

‘Adapting to evolving workplaces, workforce, work output and work ethos’ was the theme of the summit, FICCI said. Founder and director of Optimus Group D. Srinivasa Reddy said from a statutory compliant aspect, HR management has evolved into a strategic partner in business development.

Co-chairman of FICCI Telangana State Council MVV Rama Raju said that technology is playing a major role in HR transformation. More than 150 HR professionals attended the summit that included two panel discussions and a workshop on Labour Code Implementation.

