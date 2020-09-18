Role of Christian missionaries in education, health lauded

The role of missionaries in Health and Education in India is unparalleled and they played a great role in the time of COVID-19 pandemic as well, said IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.
In a meeting with Christian religious leaders and bishops at the ministers quarters, Mr. Rama Rao said he was also born in a missionary hospital and studied in the missionary schools, and he understands the role played by them.
Describing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as a true secularist giving equal importance to all the religions, the Minister said that Christians have equal opportunities in Telangana and assured that the Christian Bhavan would soon be completed.
Minister for SC Welfare Koppula Eashwar said Telangana started residential schools for minorities and 8,000 Christian children were studying in them. He said the Christian religious leaders gave some valuable inputs in the meeting and their suggestions would be discussed with the Chief Minister. He reminded that Christians contributed in the formation of Telangana and they will get their due share.
State Planning Board Vice Chairman, B. Vinod Kumar said all the benefits and welfare schemes promised by the Chief Minister during the Telangana movement are being implemented.
Nominated MLA Stephenson; MLC Rajeshwar Rao and Bishop Tumma Bala were among present in the meeting that discussed on the welfare of Christians in Telangana.
