Rohingya held with Aadhaar, PAN cards

A 24-year-old Rohingya Muslim was arrested on Friday for obtaining Aadhaar card, driving licence, voter and PAN cards, by submitting fake documents.
Aziz-Ur-Rahman (24) works at a slaughterhouse in Kamatipura and lives in Fatheema Nagar of Falaknuma. He hails from Buthidaung in Myanmar. He was apprehended by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South zone) team.
Rahman was claiming the welfare schemes of the State government, said Additional DCP (Task Force) Chakravarthy Gummi. He migrated to Hyderabad in 2008 and got married to one Sabekun Nahar Begum, a Myanmar refugee, in 2016. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, he said and added that they possessed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees card.
“With the help of those documents, his wife claimed the KCR kit,” he said.
