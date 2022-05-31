Rodent breeding, preclinical testing facility to be set up

GVSAP to invest $5 m for the unit in Genome Valley

GVSAP to invest $5 m for the unit in Genome Valley

Preclinical research products and services provider GV Safety Assessment Platform (GVSAP) will be setting up a rodent breeding and preclinical testing facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

The investment, on the 28,000 sq.ft. facility to support commercial SPF breeding, will be $5 million over the next three years, GVSAP said, also announcing a strategic supply partnership with Envigo RMS LLC, a leading global supplier of research models and associated services.

The companies have entered into a definitive agreement that authorises GVSAP to commercially breed select rodent models and distribute Envigo’s RMS product and service portfolio in India. Their partnership will cater to the high demand for research models in Indian market across sectors such as vaccines, pharma, biologics and medical devices.

Initially, the facility at Genome Valley will breed selected traditional and immunocompromised rodent strains that are in high demand. The company will be the distributor for Envigo’s products and services in India, GVSAP said in a release.