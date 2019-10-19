Rock blasts cause cracks in building

Residents of Rajapushpa Atria, a luxury residential complex in Kokapet, held a silent protest on Friday, after rock blasting from the neighbouring construction site resulted in gaping cracks on their basement walls posing a threat to the structural stability of the building.

They also filed a criminal case against the builder, who is mentioned as “contractors of My Home Constructions” in the FIR filed at Narsingi police station.

A complaint was also lodged with the Chief Controller of Explosives. An earlier complaint about the same issue has been pending with Narsingi police.

As per eye-witness accounts, blasts of high intensity were heard around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday, causing the adjacent towers of Rajapushpa to shake.

“I stood on the balcony and felt it moving. Later, we ran down to check, and found that the wall adjacent to the construction site gave in, at Basement-II, and even the steel rods were visible,” Mithilesh, a resident, recalled.

A structural engineer was called to examine the damage. He concluded that a load sharing beam too was affected, posing a risk to the towers. The residents held a protest in front of the office of DCP, Madhapur, and tried to contact the builder, but to no avail.

This is not the first instance of such blasts causing inconvenience to the residents. “We have been experiencing severe vibrations ever since the first blast began three months ago.It is like living 24x7 in an earthquake-prone area,” complained another resident.

“They didn’t even install a seismometer to gauge the intensity of blasts. When we complained, they installed one, but never adhered to the limits,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the My Home Constructions said that the cracks occurred due to one of the drill locations, consisting of sheet rock formation, which was closer to the retaining wall.

Contractors have been advised to use rope cutting methodology for areas close to properties along with enhanced chemical blasts to avoid effects, he said. All necessary permissions and safety precautions are in place, with controlled blasting, including use of chemicals for splitting rocks. Despite utmost care, considering nature of rock strata could create vibrations, the spokesperson said.

Following a complaint by resident Padmaja Sriram, Narsingi police registered a case against Shyamlal Civil Engineering Works, under Section 9-B of Explosives Act and Section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 334 ( Voluntarily causing hurt on provocation) of IPC.