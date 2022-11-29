Robust aerospace, defence ecosystem a strongpoint of Hyderabad, says KTR 

November 29, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Monday said Hyderabad has emerged as the preferred manufacturing destination for globally leading original equipment manufacturers in aerospace and defence sector.

“There probably is no other ecosystem in the world like Hyderabad where major OEMs from the U.S., UK, France, Israel and other countries have established their production and export facilities. It is a true demonstration of Make in India in defence,” the Minister said, addressing virtually an interactive session organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and industry body CII in New Delhi.

Seeking to highlight the various investment opportunities that the State offered in the area, Mr. Rao said Hyderabad is a leading manufacturing and research hub for the defence industry and also known as missile hub of India. It hosts a dozen Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories. Besides an Ordnance Factory, it also hosts the facilities of Bharat Dynamics, Electronics Corporation of India, BEL, HAL and other defence DPSUs.

Complementing the ecosystem are over 1,000 MSMEs engaged in the precision engineering industry catering to the aerospace and defence sector. Aero structures, aero engines, space sector, drones and UAVS and materials are among the areas offering investment opportunities in the sector.

The Minister assured support to investors planning to establish manufacturing, engineering, testing and technology hubs in Hyderabad. Telangana has identified aerospace and defence as major thrust sector under the State Industrial policy, he said.