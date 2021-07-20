ROBs proposed at several locations in Hyderabad

Most structures to come up near railway level crossings

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed construction of Roads Over Bridges (ROBs) or Roads Under Bridges (RUBs) at several locations across the city in order to find a solution for the ubiquitous traffic problems.

Majority of these structures have been proposed where railway level crossings are causing huge delays in traffic flow, due to pile-up of vehicles at the crossings. Though not problematic initially when they were installed, the level crossings have become major obstruction to traffic after the city has spread to newer areas.

The idea is to close the level crossings once the structures come up at the respective locations arching over the railway lines. This will allow free passage of vehicles, officials from GHMC informed.

The locations

Locations of level crossings where ROBs have been proposed include Moula-Ali, Malkajgiri, Safilguda, Kakatiya Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Moula-Ali station, Patigadda, between Bolarum and Gundla Pochampally stations, near Suchitra and Venkatapurram in Old Alwal, between Falaknuma and Budvel, and near Rajbhavan and Khairatabad.

Besides, there are also proposals to widen the ROB at Mettuguda, and for construction of RUB at Chilkalguda, and a vehicle under pass at Manikeshwari Nagar. The locations have been identified in coordination with the Railway officials, and the proposals await finalisation before tenders could be called and works handed over, officials informed.

Total expenditure

While cost estimates are yet to be prepared, it is expected that the total expenditure could be in the vicinity of ₹1,000 crore. Wherever ROBs are to come up in the place of level crossings, the portion flying over the railway lines will be taken up by the Railways, while GHMC will only construct the ramps on both sides, officials informed.

All the bridge cannot be taken up at once due to logistical inconvenience they would cause. Once the proposals are finalised, a few structures will be taken up each year, they said.