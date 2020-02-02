Robot to assist in hip, knee replacement surgeries

The management of Sunshine Hospitals has launched fourth generation robot for hip and knee replacement surgeries at a ceremony held here on Saturday. The equipment called MAKO Robot can be used for the two forms of surgeries.

Managing director and chief joint replacement surgeon of the hospital, A.V. Gurava Reddy said robot-assisted surgery offers advantages such as better patient outcomes, reduced blood loss, quicker recovery and shorter hospital stay.

“Use of robotic technology ensures improved accuracy of knee and hip replacement surgery. It allows surgeons to perform partial knee replacement surgery which retains the healthy bone, muscles and cartilage ensuring faster recovery,” Dr Reddy said.

Doctors at the hospital said joint replacement surgery is the only solution to end-stage arthritis of knee or hip. Though the surgeries have proved to be effective, there is scope for improving accuracy in performing the procedures. “That’s where robotic technology comes in handy as it takes our accuracy from 95% to 100%. This will go a long way in giving patients better outcomes and prolong life of the implants,” he said.