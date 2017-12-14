Robot-assisted kidney transplants done

Doctors of city-based Yashoda Hospitals announced on Wednesday that they performed the State’s first robot-assisted kidney transplants.

Presenting before newsmen a 35-year-old man, Raju Konga, from Warangal, who underwent the surgery, doctors said robot-assisted transplants offer faster recovery, less visible scars, and better surgical results, while being marginally more expensive than conventional surgery.

“Use of robots gives more precision. For the first time in the State, a team of doctors performed the transplant. We hope more doctors will follow suit for better patient care,” said G.S. Rao, Managing Director of Yashoda Group of Hospitals.

Dr. Suri Babi, the urologist who performed the transplant, said the three patients underwent robot-assisted surgery in the last two months. “Higher magnification through robot-assisted equipment improves visibility of the surgical area, improving accuracy and precision of the surgeon,” said Dr. Babu, adding that Mr. Konga is now able to lead a normal life.