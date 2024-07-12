GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Robber injured as police opens fire at Hyderabad’s Nampally

Published - July 12, 2024 12:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Nampally police of Hyderabad opened fire in self-defense during a robbery attempt at Nampally railway station on late Thursday night. The two suspects, allegedly roaming about suspiciously, were approached by a police decoy team.

“When confronted, the situation escalated as the men attacked our officers with an axe and stones. To defend themselves, an officer fired a shot, injuring one of them in the leg. Both were later apprehended and are now in custody,” said the police. The injured suspect is receiving medical treatment.

