Roadshow to promote Iran tourism held in Hyderabad

Published - September 12, 2024 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

The Islamic Republic of Iran hosted a tourism roadshow in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 12) aimed at enhancing cultural and tourism ties between Iran and India, particularly with Telangana.

 The event was attended by Iran’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Cultural Heritage and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Shalbafian; Telangana’s Minister for Tourism and Cultural Jupally Krishna Rao and Iran’s Consul General in Hyderabad Mahdi Shahrokhi and others.

Mr. Rao spoke about the State’s efforts to improve tourist infrastructure, protect heritage sites and promote local arts and crafts. He said the ongoing restoration of the Qutb Shahi Tombs is evidence of the State’s commitment to preserving Hyderabad’s rich cultural legacy. He emphasised that tourism serves as a powerful tool for economic development, cultural preservation and global peace

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shalbafian said the primary aim of the roadshow was to promote a positive perception of Iran, attract international tourists, create new business opportunities and strengthen cultural connections between the two nations

Mr. Shalbafian also expressed hope that increased visitor exchanges between India and Iran would contribute to the growth of the tourism sectors in both countries. 

