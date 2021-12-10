‘Roads not closed in SCB since 2018’

Hyderabad

10 December 2021 19:46 IST

Minister of State for Defence informs Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Defence has said that no road was closed in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board area by the Local Military Authority after September 4, 2018 when the Ministry of Defence gave clear instructions not to close any roads.

The information was given in the Lok Sabha today by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat on a question raised by Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy on the closure of roads in the Cantonment Board area and the problems being faced by people.

HC direction

The Minister, however, said that two roads which were closed earlier continue to be closed based on a High Court direction in 2014. The court said that LMA at Secunderabad can close a road under their management for security reasons. However, the manner of closing any road, if so required, is contained in MoD guidelines of 2018.

The Minister said that the number of representations against road closure in Secunderabad were considered earlier by the Ministry, and accordingly guidelines on road were issued on September 4, 2018. Few representations continue to be received thereafter, which are dealt on case to case basis, he said.