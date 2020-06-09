Roads in tribal pockets get greater connectivity

P Sridhar

₹ 14.57 crore sanctioned under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Rural road connectivity, mainly in the tribal pockets of the district, is set to get a fillip following the sanction of four rural roads with a total length of 26.40 km at an estimated cost of ₹ 14.57 crore under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Proposals for 61 rural road works covering a length of 470.96 km in the erstwhile composite Khammam district have already been submitted under the PMGSY-phase III. These proposals envisage improving rural road connectivity in Madhira, Wyra, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta, Palair and Sattupalli constituencies, sources said.

The proposed road works are intended to strengthen rural road network and improve connectivity of villages with agricultural markets, hospitals and educational institutions. As many as four proposed rural road works in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district received nod under the Centrally sponsored PMGSY-III (Batch-I) recently.

A 10.90 km road from Yanambailu to Pandurangapuram covering several tribal habitations in Palvancha mandal is among the four works sanctioned over a week ago.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, floor leader of the TRS in the Lok Sabha, has been consistently pursuing these proposals for improving the rural road network in the old undivided Khammam district with an emphasis on the tribal areas.

Mr Rao had submitted a series of memorandums to the persons at the helm in the Centre earlier this year seeking their intervention to sanction road works in the predominantly tribal populated district to ensure all-weather road connectivity to the far-flung villages and spur economic growth.

The Panchayat Raj and other allied government departments have stepped up efforts to ensure speedy construction of the newly sanctioned four rural road works within one year, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Buildings Department has expedited work on the widening of a 5.35 km stretch of the Venkatayapalem-Raghunadhapalem main road taken up at an estimated cost of ₹ 8.4 crore in Raghunadhapalem mandal near Khammam town.