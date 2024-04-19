ADVERTISEMENT

Roads chock-a-block as large number of devotees throng Chilkur Balaji Temple 

April 19, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

After witnessing traffic snarls on the road to Chilkur Balaji temple from Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) via Aziz Nagar, Cyberabad police suggested an alternate route | Photo Credit: @CYBTRAFFIC on X

 

Traffic snarls were witnessed on the road to Chilkur Balaji temple in the periphery of Hyderabad as Brahmotsavamam began on Friday. Devotees thronged to the temple in large numbers since morning.  The annual Brahmotsavams at the Chilkur Balaji temple will be held for seven days starting today. 

The Cyberabad Traffic Police was in the process to address the unexpected traffic congestion on the road to the temple from Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) via Aziz Nagar.  

“We have deployed at least 200 additional officials including one additional DCP, two ACPs, special police parties and taskforce officials,” Cyberabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Joel Davis told The Hindu. Moreover, the officials have listed out an alternate route for the devotees to reach the temple from Mehdipatnam in a fresh advisory issued a few hours ago for the public.  

As compared to the 6,000 devotees that the temple had expected, more than a lakh devotees turned up at temple for a ‘special prasadam’ for couples who have been facing difficulties in conceiving.  

Following the massive traffic overhaul, the temple authorities ran out of the ‘prasadam’ and the traffic continued to move at snail’s pace.  

Meanwhile, the devotees who turned up for the prayers with their kids complained about lack of proper arrangements made to handle the massive influx with many having to return without the ‘prasadam’ and in some cases even the ‘darshan’.  

