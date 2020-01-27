Roads being re-carpeted under CRMP

Two stretches of road in Charminar Zone are the first ones to be re-carpeted under the much publicised Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) by GHMC. Both are located in Rajendranagar circle, officials informed.

The first stretch is the main thoroughfare of Upparpally, the corridor between pillar numbers 170 and 191 of the PVNR Express Highway, and the next is the major connecting road near pillar number 270 of the circle. The re-carpeting work involves milling of the existing road, and re-laying the stretch with BT.

Under the CRMP, private agencies have been handed over the maintenance of major stretches of road in the city for five years, for a contract value of ₹1,827 crore. Maintenance of a total of 709 km road length has been given out to five agencies in all the six zones under the programme, with an aim to improve the infrastructural services to the citizens. As per the agreement, all the stretches should be re-carpeted at least once during the five-year period.

“We have given instructions to agencies that milling should be part of the re-carpeting works, and over-laying of the existing road is not permitted,” informed Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Mohd. Ziauddin.

Road re-carpeting works are scheduled to be launched in other zones too starting from this week, he said. Other than re-carpeting, private road maintenance works have also begun on several stretches in the city, under the programme launched since December 10.

Repairs, pothole filling, footpath repairs and painting, lane marking and other regular maintenance works are going on, Mr. Ziauddin said.