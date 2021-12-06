Road widening sought in DD Colony

Construction of the elevated corridor from Amberpet to Uppal is necessitating development of alternative roads to withstand the traffic flow diversions.

On Monday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected one such road and asked officials to explore the possibility of expansion of the road to take additional traffic load.

Touring the Bagh Amberpet division along with Amberpet legislator Kaleru Venkatesh and corporator Padma Venkat Reddy, Ms.Vijayalakshmi issued directions to the Chief City Planner S. Devender Reddy to submit a report for widening of the road from Shivam Road up to GHMC Park in DD Colony via Saibaba Temple, in the coming fortnight.

Widening of the road requires property acquisition from a Central government’s skill development centre, and in view of the said land previously allocated by the State government, she asked the Revenue officials to collect details about the same for acquisition.

The road has been experiencing heavy traffic owing to pilgrims to the Saibaba temple, and also due to Uppal-bound vehicles taking it in order to avoid the 6 No. junction, Ms.Padma Venkat Reddy explained, and requested for the 40-foot road to be expanded to 60 feet.