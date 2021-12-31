Road safety meeting held

Hyderabad

31 December 2021 20:05 IST

Talk on steps to reduce accidents

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Hyderabad A.V. Ranganath on Friday held the District Road Safety Committee meeting in compliance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court of India to discuss and take up remedial measures for reduction of road accidents in the city.

Mr. Ranganath along with DCP (Traffic-I) N. Prakash Reddy and other stakeholders from the Transport department discussed improvement of junctions, identification of black spots, breakdown of RTC buses on roads causing traffic congestion during peak hours, identification of waterlogging places, requirement of rumble strips, erecting signages, construction of bus bays and bus shelters to improve commuters’ safety and reduction of road accidents.

While addressing the meeting, the Joint CP emphasised that the District Road Safety Committee meeting will be held once in three months and issues identified shall be rectified by the departments concerned to better road safety and prevent accidents.

He reiterated the importance of providing infrastructure by stakeholders and requested them to redress each issue brought to their knowledge for making Hyderabad safe.