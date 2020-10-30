Road repairs undertaken

HYDERABAD

30 October 2020 23:31 IST

GHMC has estimated that a total of 83 kilometres of roads have been damaged during the recent floods, to repair which patch works are being taken up on war footing. GHMC’s own BT mix is being used for filling the bad patches, a statement informed.

In addition, 99 kilometres of road length is being reconstructed with an expenditure of ₹52 crore, it said.

Already, 83 km of road length which is under the comprehensive road maintenance programme (CRMP), is being relaid. Further, ₹204.36 cror funds have been sanctioned for CC roads on 273 kilometres length. Tenders process is in progress for 766 works related to these roads. Upon instructions from the minister K.T.Rama Rao, officials are already in the process of initiating works worth ₹80 crore.

The incomplete works for Hussain Sagar surplus nala are being taken up with an expenditure of ₹68 crore. For reconstruction of Azampura bridge which had collapsed due to heavy rains, ₹3 crore have been sanctioned. Besides, GHMC has released ₹41 crore for repairs to the six tanks which have breached. All the old flyovers and bridges will be inspected and repaired as per Mr.Rama Rao’s instructions, the statement said.