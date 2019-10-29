Road re-carpeting to be part of CRM contract for next 5 years

Road re-carpeting work will be part and parcel of the contract being given out by the GHMC for Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) for the next five years.

The contract, which will be divided into zone-wise packages, is worth ₹1,827 crore, and will include all road maintenance works, including pothole filling, restoration of bad patches, cleaning of stormwater drains and sewerage manholes, maintenance of cleanliness on roads, medians and footpaths, monsoon emergency works and development of road infrastructure.

Besides, the contracting agency will have to undertake re-carpeting of the entire stretch handed over to it, at least once during the said period. “As per the contract, the agency should do complete re-carpeting of 50% of the roads in the first year, 30% in the second year and the remaining 20% in the third,” said a senior engineer from GHMC.

Lion’s share of the contract value, constituting 79% of the ₹1,827 crore, has been allocated for road re-carpeting works, and will be paid only after the work is certified as completed. Maintenance cost claimed on the re-carpeted stretches will be restricted to 0.5% in the second, third and fourth years, to be raised to 1% in the fifth year, the engineer said.

No maintenance charges will be paid on road stretches recently re-carpeted by the government agencies concerned, including GHMC, HRDCL, and TSIIC, while they are still under the defect liability period, he informed. Though the draft proposal had a provision for third-party verification of the road works through National Academy of Construction, and payments routed through respective zonal commissioners, it was changed in the last moment owing to reasons unknown.

As per the revised proposal, both capital and maintenance works will be verified by the designated Executive Engineers, and payments too will be processed by them. While works involving capital expenditure will be measured, no parameters have been stipulated for road maintenance. Instead, penal provisions have been incorporated, for any laxity in maintenance, the engineer said.

A total of 401 major stretches covering 709.5 km, have been chosen for private maintenance under the CRM proposal.