Road on edge of Musi caves in

A wall being built to protect the road: officials

A 10-metre stretch of road on the edge of the Musi river caved in following overnight rain in Attapur. The damaged portion abutting a tower of a high-tension power line has been cordoned off by HRDCL officials who are carrying out repair work. “We are building a wall to protect the road. It will be restored within a day or two,” said officials supervising earthen work at the location.

Only one lane of the two-lane road is now operational. The .75 km road connecting Bapu Ghat bridge to Attapur bridge was laid recently at a cost of ₹ 6.6 crore on the southern bank of the Musi by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited. The HRDCL is a special purpose vehicle constituted in March 2013 to improve road infrastructure in the city.

A few yards away on the same stretch of road, a heavy-duty truck carrying granite slabs ran into the ground. “It happened in the night so we didn’t see it. Through the day, they are unloading the slabs in smaller vehicles and taking them away,” said a resident of an adjacent apartment complex. The road has become a busy stretch for heavy duty vehicles carrying building material and rubble during day time, as it is on the jurisdictional border between Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates.

In October 2020 too, a section of the road caved in during rains after water was released from the Himayatsagar reservoir.

Satellite images from 2003 show that the road had been laid on land reclaimed from the Musi. According to a Municipal Administration and Urban Development report, the State is set to develop a network of bridges, and link roads on the Musi at a cost of ₹392.70 crore.