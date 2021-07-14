‘Road doctor’ felicitated

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday invited Katakam Gangadhar Tilak and his wife to Raj Bhavan and felicitated them for the voluntary work of filling road potholes in the city.

“It is inspiring to know about the services of Mr Gangadhar and his wife, Venkateshwari, to create safe roads in Hyderabad through their voluntary service. He is a true road doctor,” said Dr. Soundararajan lauding the efforts of Mr. Tilak.

The Governor honoured the elderly couple for their selfless service in filling up of the potholes with an objective to ensure safe roads and prevent accidents.

The retired railway employee has been using his pension money to fill potholes in the city over the past decade.