Road diversions on Sunday for Formula E race track works in Hyderabad

Work for the upcoming Formula E Racing Championship has picked up pace on the NTR Marg in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police will impose traffic diversions in and around the NTR Marg in view of the ongoing civil works for the Formula E race track. Traffic diversions will be in place for 24 hours starting 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the following diversions will be made as per local situation:

Traffic coming from Ambedkar statue (Tankbund/Liberty) towards Necklace Road rotary will be diverted at Telugu thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar and will be allowed via Mint compound Lane towards Necklace rotary/Khairtabad flyover.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Telugu thalli and taking left turn towards Necklace Rotary/NTR Marg will be diverted at Mint compound towards Necklace Rotary/Khairatabad flyover.

Traffic coming from Khairtabad flyover towards Telugu thalli will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Mint compound lane/Iqbal Minar.

NTR Garden will also be closed on Sunday in view of the preparatory road works.

Police has identified the following junctions that would witness congestion and advised vehicle users to avoid them on Sunday — VV Statue( Khairatabad) Junction, Necklace Road Rotary, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Lumbini Park, NTR Garden and Sanjeevaiah Park.