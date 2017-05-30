Road connectivity to be improved in Maoist-affected areas

The Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 23 road projects of a length of 572.87 km and three bridges in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas in Khammam, Adilabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Peddapally and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts with an estimated cost of ₹1,290 crore as part of the Road Connectivity Project for LWE-affected areas.

The Road Connectivity Project, a separate vertical under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), has sanctioned the roads and bridges for 44 worst-affected LWE districts and the adjoining districts, critical from security and communication point of view. The Roads and Buildings Department has been identified as the Nodal Department for implementing the project in Telangana.

According to officials, the 23 roads were identified in the erstwhile Khammam, one of the worst LWE-effected districts, and Adilabad, Warangal and Karimnagar as adjoining districts for the Road Connectivity Project. The four bridges – one of 900 meters length, two of 750 meters and one of 1,000 meters would be constructed in Peddapally (erstwhile Karimnagar), Bhupalapally (erstwhile Warangal) and Khammam districts, respectively.

The duration of the project to be implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) is till 2019-20 and it would broadly follow the programme guidelines of the PMGSY. Under the project, construction/upgradation of 5,411.81 km roads and 126 bridges/cross drainage structures would be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹11,724.53 crore in 44 districts of the nine LWE States in the country.

The fund sharing pattern of the LWE road project would be the same as that of PMGSY – in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the States except for northeastern and Himalayan States for which it is 90:10. The roads taken up under the project would include Other District Roads (ODRs), Village Roads (VRs) and upgradation of some of the existing Major District Roads (MDRs) that are critical from the security point of view.

Officials said these roads have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with the States and security agencies. Bridges up to a span of 100 meters, critical from a security angle, would also be funded as part of the road project.

The R&B Department in the State has been asked to initiate the process of preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the identified roads and get them scrutinised as per the PMGSY guidelines.