Road chaos near schools put students at grave risk

The most dangerous roads are not just the highways or the wide expressways that girdle Hyderabad but also the narrow roads and lanes near schools in the inner parts of the city.

“Children keep darting out of nowhere. Children who are dropped by their parents are the most vulnerable as they tend to run on the road,” says Dileep, who drives a school bus for a living. “It takes me 15 minutes to reach the main road (1 km distance) when I am dropping off children. It is highly stressful,” says the Malakpet resident, who has been driving school buses for the past 12 years.

According to police statistics, in the first half of this year, 69 children under the age of 15 were killed on city roads. Among them was a seven-year-old Class III student who came under the wheels of a water tanker while being driven to school by her father. On Independence Day, a Class IX student died at Langar Houz while crossing the road near his school after being hit by a SUV.

Black spots

Nationally, 3.6% of accidents take place near schools or educational institutions. The National Crime Records Bureau pegged the number of fatal accidents near schools in Hyderabad at 26 in 2016. In the absence of infrastructure for pedestrian safety like footpaths, pelican lights, foot over-bridges and zebra crossings, children and their parents are left to fend for themselves near schools.

At 3 p.m., the Chapel Road and Abids area pulsate with excitement as the vehicles are parked in an orderly fashion with drivers preparing to drop the children home. One of the schools is housed in three buildings and the children have to be picked up from all of those.

“There are about 80 autorickshaws that pick up and drop children. I wait here from 3 p.m. to 3.45 p.m. to pick them up. Children are restless and they hide and run; it is a big risk and responsibility,” says Vijay Kumar, who was witness to the accident of the seven-year-old girl in Abids.

The lone traffic constable deployed near this school keeps whistling and gesticulating as vehicle owners slow down to pick up children. “Sometimes, the traffic flows without a hitch but at other times, if a vehicle blocks the road, it results in total chaos,” says the traffic constable from Nampally.

Speed and sound

In Banjara Hills Road no. 4 and Road no. 7, the scene borders on chaos as SUVs, two-wheelers, autorickshaws and the flowing traffic fight for the same space. The honking reaches a crescendo as drivers try to outmanoeuvre each other for parking and getting onto the main road.

The goal of guaranteed protection to all road users as envisaged in the WHO Brasilia Declaration on Road Safety, for which India is a signatory, remains on paper as schools crop up all over the city without any road safety infrastructure to protect children.