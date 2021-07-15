Road accident fatalities go up in capital city

Of the 134 victims, 39 are pedestrians

A larger number of people lost their lives in road accidents from January to June this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. The percentage increase in the deaths is 27.61%

The Hyderabad Traffic Police released the data on Thursday which stated that as many as 105 persons were killed in 2020. The number rose to 134 this year over the same period. Of the 134 victims, 39 are pedestrians.

Driving on the wrong side of the road killed as many as eight persons in the current year. This is more than those who were killed on account of drunken driving – six. However, the largest number of deaths caused was due to over-speeding. Police said that as many as 95 persons were killed due to high speed driving.

Negligent driving

Meanwhile, 15 deaths occurred on account of negligent driving. In three other cases, the drivers or riders were less than 18-years-old.

Police said that several of these accidents happened on Hyderabad Public School – Prakash Nagar stretch, Tadbun Crossroads – Nehru Zoological Park stretch, Malakpet Gunj Road, Moazzam Jahi Market – Ajanta Gate stretch, and Alwal Rythu Bazaar Road.

Other violations such as driving without a license, triple riding, driving while using mobile phones, minors riding or driving vehicles, signal jumping and riding two wheelers without wearing helmets increased since last year substantially.

According to the police, while 20,65,722 instances of driving without wearing helmets were recorded from January to June last year, the number rose over the corresponding period this year to 25,43,897, an increase of over 4.78 lakh cases.