Road accident at Habsiguda signal claims life of a class 10 student

Updated - August 17, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 12:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic police clearing the road at Habsiguda signal in Hyderabad after a road accident on Saturday (August 17, 2024) morning.

Traffic police clearing the road at Habsiguda signal in Hyderabad after a road accident on Saturday (August 17, 2024) morning. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A Class 10 student enroute her school in an autorickshaw was killed in a road accident in Habsiguda on Saturday (August 17, 2024) morning. The deceased, identified as 16-year-old Satvika, was a student of Gowtham Model School in Habsiguda.

According to Osmania University (OU) police inspector Rajender, the auto she was travelling in was crushed between a RTC bus in the front and a lorry that rammed into it from the rear at the Habsiguda signal, just two kilometres away from her school.

“Both the student and the auto driver sustained serious injuries. The girl succumbed while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Nacharam while the driver is still in a critical state,” the inspector said. She was travelling from her residence in Tarnaka around 7.30 a.m.

A case was booked under the Section 106 (death caused by rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The lorry driver, 22-year-old Suraj Singh, was taken into police custody for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

