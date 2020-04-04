RMP booked for treating woman with COVID-19 symptoms

A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) was booked by Shadnagar police for treating the 55-year-old woman with COVID-19 symptoms, who died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday, and her samples were tested positive on Friday.

According to police on March 31, the woman, a native of Chegur in Nandigama mandal of Rangareddy district, had throat pain and went to an RMP in Chegur, who refused to treat her as the government has imposed a ban on their practice.

“So, she visited an RMP in Shadnagar named Vittal, who prescribed her medicines for throat infection and let her go, despite having COVID-19 symptoms,” police said. Next day, the woman was admitted to a government hospital in Shadnagar, from where she was shifted to OGH, where she died.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against Dr. Vittal for continuing to treat patients during a ban on their services and not alerting the government when the woman approached him. “We have shifted both the doctors to Rajendranagar quarantine centre as they came in contact with the victim,” a police officer said.

On Friday, government officials directed the villagers to undergo home-quarantine for 14 days. Cyberabad police at a late-night press release said that the victim ran a kirana shop in her village, and her family members on Friday were shifted to a local hospital and put under isolation. People who attended her funeral were taken to Gandhi Hospital.