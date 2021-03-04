RMP among four held by Cyberabad police

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar with the seized gold coated brass bars at a media conference in Hyderabad on Thursday

04 March 2021 23:00 IST

People conned on pretext of providing gold at cheap rates

A registered medical practitioner (RMP) and three others were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Thursday for conning people on pretext of providing gold at a cheaper price.

The police arrested Syed Dasthagiri Ahmed, 65, an RMP from Old Mallepally, Shaik Hafeez, 46, of Charminar, Ali Akber Tayyabbi, 50, of Chatta Bazaar, and Mirza Abbas Ali Sajjad, 46, from Mir Alam Mandi, and seized 5.85 kg of gold coated brass biscuits and ₹8 lakh from their possession.

Another accused, Abdul Faheem, 48, a businessman from Yakutpura is still at large.

Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said that recently a man approached Rajendra Nagar police stating that Mirza Abbas Ali Sajjad and Ali Akbar Tayyabi were selling ‘gold’ at cheaper price and that the victim agreed to purchase the yellow metal and informed his associate Mubeen.

On March 1, the victim met Sajjad and Tayyabi at 9 number outpost in the area, and informed him that they had around six kg of gold biscuits and offered to sell it for ₹40,000 per 10 grams - around ₹6,000 less than the actual market price - and they struck a deal.

“The duo gave him a ‘gold biscuit’ weighing around 20 tolas for ₹50,000 as sample and they informed him to check the quality. The victim found that it was a gold coated brass and approached the police,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

Based on his complaint, when Sajjad and Tayyabi were taken into custody on charges of cheating, the investigators came to know that they even cheated Dasthagiri at some point of time.

Mr. Sajjanar said that Dasthagiri performs black magic and dupes people on the pretext of unearthing gold treasure from their houses.

During his recent visit to Dasthagiri’s clinic, Sajjad informed him that his mother had bad dreams about hidden treasure, and if not found - it would lead to her death.

The black magician-cum-RMP convinced Sajjad that his mother’s dreams were true stating that he would perform special pooja to unearth the hidden gold under his house, and asked him to pay anywhere between ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh. He was paid ₹3 lakh in advance.

Dasthagiri procured brass biscuits, and other articles required to perform puja, and dug up five spots in Sajjad’s house. Later, he hid the gold coated brass biscuits, with the knowledge of the house owner, and stated that they unearthed gold treasure.

Stating that the found ‘treasure’ had spiritual power and they would die, Dasthagiri didn’t allow Sajjad’s family to touch the metal bars.

He wrapped the gold coated brass metal in a piece of cloth and gave it to the family members for safe custody.

“Out of curiosity when Sajjad and his family members unwrapped the cloth, they found that it was a brass and informed Dasthagiri, who in turn blamed them for turning gold into brass by not obeying his instruction,” the Commissioner said.

In the last 15 years, Dasthagiri cheated several people, but was never caught by the police.