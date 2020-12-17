Rlys. renews MoU with ISB for capacity building

HYDERABAD

To set up CoE for artificial intelligence

Indian Railways on Wednesday renewed its memorandum of understanding with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to collaborate for capacity building and research, by exchanging agreements for establishing Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics and an Integrated coal-freight optimisation model to increase network throughput.

SCR principal chief operations manager K. Shiva Prasad, principal chief mechanical engineer S.K.Jain and principal chief personnel officer Rajeev Kishor signed the pacts in presence of general manager Gajanan Mallya with ISB deputy dean Milind Sohoni, at Rail Nilayam.

“ISB provides a better way to step forward in enhancing the working system of the organisation. Time has come for application of theoretical advances made in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics (DA) to make the organisation more effective,” said Mr. Mallya.

The MoU renewed for the next three years broadly envisages co-operation and engagement between the two entities towards research and knowledge sharing covering the following aspects — leadership lecture series by faculty from ISB on leadership, strategy management, negotiations skills etc. The agreements also mean undertaking collaborative research.