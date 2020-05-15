RLDA conducts online pre-bid meetings for revedelopment of Tirupati, Nellore stations

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has successfully conducted online pre-bid meetings for redevelopment of Tirupati and Nellore railway stations in Andhra Pradesh.

These projects are in line with Smart Cities Mission and aim to make Tirupati and Nellore multi-modal transit hubs with state-of-the-art amenities, including differently-abled-friendly access ramps and elevators and green building features such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy generation.

Total cost of the projects is estimated to be ₹510 crore for Tirupati including ₹230 crore for station development alone and ₹130 crore for Nellore which include ₹53 crore for station development portion. Tender is to be opened by mid-June 2020, said RLDA vice chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja.

Prominent firms such as GMR, Oberoi, Ambience, Adani Group, Godrej Properties, Reliance Infra, Sobha, Brigade, Embassy Group and others had participated in the pre-bid meetings.

Earlier, RLDA had floated an RFP(Request for Proposal) inviting bids for selection of a suitable public or private entity for re-development of these two railway stations on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode on Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Tirupati station is targetted to be made ready in three years for providing world class amenities for passengers for shopping, hospitality, food courts, cloakrooms, lounges, etc.

“We have conducted the meetings amidst the lockdown induced by COVID-19 successfully. We have also started opening online tenders also,” said Mr. Dudeja, a press release said.

The VC said both cities possess a rich cultural heritage and are home to various educational institutions. Hence, proposed redevelopment will facilitate commercial development, generate employment opportunities, and boost the tourism potential of both regions.

Agencies are to be chosen in a two-stage process and the winner will have to upgrade and redevelop stations in line with recommendations of various stakeholders, operate and maintain them.

It will be also responsible for executing a comprehensive mobility plan within project land after field study to ensure free and un-obstructive movements of various modes of transport and pedestrians, he said.

Mr. Dudeja said Tirupati has three-acre vacant railway land parcel which can be commercially developed while Nellore has three vacant land parcels of a total of 4.16 acre for the same.

As per the Concession Agreement (CA), the winning party can operate and maintain the railway station buildings and real estate for upto 60 years, he added.