Risk Communication Cell to address rumours about vaccine

Countering rumours and social media messages asking people not to take COVID-19 vaccine, will be the priority of Health department officials. In fact, such rumours are already circulating on social media platforms. Senior officials of the Health department said that a Risk Communication Cell would address the issue.
Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao has earlier said that the vaccine might be rolled out in the middle of January 2021. Works leading to it are already under process. On December 11, the State Health and Family Welfare department’s principal secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi issued orders forming four committees for planning, execution, and other functions of the vaccination programme.
The first among them is the State Steering Committee. One of the ‘Terms of Reference’ of the committee in the implementation phase is to ‘ensure tracking of social media and other platforms for possible misinformation and rumours about COVID-19 vaccine that could impact the community acceptance for vaccine’.
Senior officials are anticipating resistance against the vaccine from a section of the medical community. Besides this, rumours on social media would be another issue they would be dealing with.
