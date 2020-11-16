Rising debts have broken this family

Cotton crop grown on leased land has yielded negligent returns

M. Mallesham, a native of Vikarabad, migrated to Bobilligama village in Sadashivapet mandal to permanently stay with his in-laws’ family and be a support to them, following the death of his father-in-law.

He has the burden of repaying the debt of his father-in-law Talari Srisailam, a cotton farmer, who hanged himself to death about three years ago.

Srisailam was a marginal farmer owning about half-an-acre of land. He took on lease another 23 acres and had sown cotton. The lease amount varied between ₹15,000 and ₹21,000 per acre. He invested about ₹11lakh on the land expecting high returns. Somehow luck did not favour him and the cotton yield did not cross more than three quintals whereas the normal yield would have been more than eight qunitals.

Whatever little he got was taken away by the trader who extended him seeds, fertilizer and pesticides.

Hand loan

Srisailam’s consistent efforts to get at least ₹50,000 as hand loan to meet the family’s immediate requirements failed, forcing him to resort to suicide by hanging to a tree in February 2018.

More than two years have passed and the situation has not changed for the better for Mallesham either. Along with his wife and mother-in-law, Mallesham took about 20 acres of land on lease, paying a lease amount of ₹15,000 per acre in addition to investing ₹30,000 per acre in the form of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides. Two weeks before the cotton crop was ready for harvesting, the entire crop was damaged due to the heavy rains and floods. Now Mallesham is facing the same predicament as Srisailam.

“We do not know what to do. The workers landed yesterday and plucking of cotton balls has not yet started. We may get three qunitals of yield as most of the cotton balls were damaged,” Mr Mallesham told The Hindu.