‘Need to improve quality of R&D’

Role of smart, nature-inspired materials in determining future of science and tech highlighted

Smart, intelligent, nature-inspired materials will determine the future of science and technology, leading to the rise of intelligent machines with the covergence of ‘cyber-phsyical-biological sensors’. The “autonomous decision-making and action will determine new directions and new players”, said Ashutosh Sharma, former secretary to the director of Science & Technology (DST), on Monday.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Science and scientists in the new millennium: A brave new world’ organised by the CSIR-NGRI on the occasion of National Science Day, Mr Sharma underscored the need for improvement of quality of research and development, recognising the country’s needs and transformiing knowledge to profits. While there has been a rise in scientific publications, startups, unicorns and so on in the past few years, much more has to be done to take full advantage of the demographic dividend which would last for the next three or four decades only, he added.

NGRI director V.M. Tiwari, as the in-charge director of CSIR-IICT, presided over the event where IIT-Kanpur chemistry professor Vinod K. Singh spoke on ‘Excellence Towards S&T’ where it was reiterated that for sustainability of the country’s progress, technology was important, and this can happen through strong science”. “Effective governance, leadership and management together can bring about quality research,” he said.

At the ICAR- National Academy of Agriculture Research Management, joint director G. Venkateswarlu said an integrated approach of science and technology was the mantra of the research worldwide. Director Ch. Srinivasa Rao explained how agricultural engineering, farm mechanisation and food processing was gaining importance in the country. He also highlighted how science and technology had played a crucial role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govt. support

The Telangana government has been encouraging startups and new-age technologies, and students should make use of the opportunities available and also keep themselves up to date with the emerging advances in innovations, Minister for Labour and Employment Malla Reddy said at the event held in Environment, Protection, Training & Research Institute (EPTRI).

EPTRI director general Vani Prasad emphasised elements of an effective science and technology strategies for better future through sustainable development process. Green skill development programmes in water budgeting, solar, water treatment systems, ecology and biodiversity are being conducted.

Exhibition

The Survey of India has set up an exhibition of display of various technical activities being carried out in surveying and mapping for the geospatial data at its Uppal campus on the occasion. This was opened by additional surveyor general P.V. Srinivas, who is also the head of National Institute for Geo-Informatics Science and Technology.