Rights body seeks report on dog bite cases

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar to submit a report in connection with the case of a stray dog going on a biting spree.

On Tuesday, over two dozen people, including children, were bitten by a stray dog, which some locals suspected of being infected with rabies, in B S Makhta. The victims were given rabies vaccine at a private hospital.

The TSHRC, comprising Chairman Justice G Chandraiah, Member (Judicial) Ananda Rao and Member (Non-Judicial) Irfan Moinuddin, was dealing with a petition filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham which stated that several persons, including children, had been bitten by the stray dog. The organisation claimed that the GHMC had failed to eradicate the menace of stray dogs.

Taking a note of the petition, the TSHRC directed the GHMC Commissioner to submit a detailed report by February 19.