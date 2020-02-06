Right to assemble is a fundamental right: PIL plea

Stating that right to assemble is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, a retired IAS officer approached the Telangana High Court to instruct the State government not to insist on police permission when a public meeting is held in closed halls.

The 67-year-old retired bureaucrat, Mohammed Shaffiquzzaman, filed a PIL petition in the HC, praying that rejection of permission for public meetings, delaying permission till the last minute or imposing restrictions on rallies be declared a violation of the Constitution. He requested the court to direct the State government and the police department to adhere to Section 30 of the Police Act of 1861 and Section 22 of Hyderabad City Police Act 1348 Fasli while dealing with public meetings.

The government cannot insist on police permission in all cases of public meetings or processions on public roads, the petitioner said. The police should be instructed to ask meeting organisers to apply for permission only in the likelihood of breach of peace, he stated in the petition.

The retired officer requested the court to direct the police department to take a call on the application of meeting organisers at least seven days before the scheduled event. He also asked the court to instruct the government not to impose ‘unreasonable or irrational conditions’ on holding public meetings.

Mr. Mohammed Shaffiquzzaman sought an interim direction from the court directing the DGP and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to place before the court all applications relating to public meetings and processions and the action taken during the January, 2020, and December, 2019.

Meanwhile, Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar of the HC left it open for the police department to consider granting permission to a protest demonstration by women from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dharna Chowk. Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee had filed a writ petition initially, seeking a direction to the police to permit a 48-hour protest demonstration on Saturday.

Stating that its petition had been rejected by the police, the committee had amended its prayer that the meeting would be held only for six hours.

OU professor case

The High Court on Thursday adjourned for four weeks the habeas corpus petition of Osmania University associate professor Chinthakindi Kaseem, who was arrested by the Mulugu police for his alleged links with the outlawed CPI(Maoist).

The professor’s lawyer V. Raghunath had sought four weeks, stating that he would file a fresh affidavit amending the prayer. The lawyer said he would challenge the legality of the remanding of the professor in judicial custody and the procedure of law adopted in the case.