Rig maker Drillmec SpA to set up $200 manufacturing hub in Telangana

HYDERABAD

31 January 2022 18:14 IST

R&D facility, CoE to form part of investment by Megha Engineering arm

Manufacturer of rigs for global oil and gas industry Drillmec SpA, which was acquired by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) Group in 2020, plans to invest $200 million on setting up a manufacturing hub in Telangana.

Establishment of a research and development facility as well as a Centre of Excellence to impart cutting-edge training will also be part of the investment. On Monday, Drillmec and Telangana government Department of Industries and Commerce entered into a memorandum of understanding for Drillmec International Hub that will manufacture oil rigs and ancillary equipment and provide employment to about 2,500 people.

A Special Purpose Vehicle is to be formed by the two sides, said a release on the MoU whose documents were exchanged by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Drillmec SpA CEO Simone Trevisani in the presence of Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

“The Hyderabad manufacturing hub will focus on rig manufacturing and ancillaries. This facility will also set up the R&D and training centre of excellence,” Mr. Trevisani said. Drillmec, which has manufacturing facilities in Italy, Houston, USA and Belarus, chose Telangana for its next facility over many other States in India as well as other countries because of the conducive industrial climate as well as progressive industrial policy of the State.

Mr. Trevisani said the company was also interested in investing in future on the Hydrogen fuel project in India.

CEO of Drillmec Int B. Umamaheswar Reddy said Telangana government had shown 4-5 locations for the rigs manufacturing hub and the company will be finalising the site soon. The plan is to roll out the first product in nine months and complete work on the hub in about 18 months. Drillmec has $1 billion order book, which includes around $400 million from customers in India, primarily Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Drillmec, whose revenues declined from $250 million in 2020 under the pandemic impact in the next year, is keen on making India a manufacturing hub on the back of growing demand for its products. Amid more sales, the company was likely to post $450-$500 million in revenues this fiscal, he said.

A global leader in design, manufacturing and supply of drilling and workover rigs for onshore and offshore applications as well as a wide range of spare parts for drilling equipment, Drillmec has delivered close to 600 drilling rigs, the company said in the release.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Rao said the State government will hand over the land and fiscal incentives to the firm as soon as possible. He urged Drillmec to bring entire drilling rig ecosystems to Telangana.