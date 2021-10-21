Rich tributes paid to policemen who sacrificed their lives

Rich tributes were paid to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, on commemoration day in the district head quarters.

Addressing a gathering after offering floral tributes, Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar said that several police personnel are losing their lives while performing duties and Police Flag Day is being observed on October 21 of every year. On the same day in 1959, he called, 10 Indian Army Personnel under the leadership of CRPF SI Karam Singh sacrificed their lives to save the nation. He has also explained the sacrifices made by several officials in the district.

At Medak, Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti participated in the programme and offered tributes to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives. At Siddipet, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan and Commissioner of Police D Joyal Davis participated in the programme.