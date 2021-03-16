Rich tributes paid to Nomula Narasimhaiah

Nomula Narasimhaiah.

HYDERABAD

16 March 2021 22:04 IST

Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the departed sitting legislator Nomula Narasimhaiah, who passed away in December last year.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao moved the condolence motion expressing deep sense of sorrow at the demise of the TRS legislator who had been elected from Nagarjunasagar constituency in 2018.

Drawing from his native district’s history of movements, Narasimhaiah dedicated his life right since student days to the welfare of people and society, Mr.Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Born into a poor family at Palem village of Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district, Narasimhaiah went on to finish post-graduation and acquired a degree in law. While in the Osmania University, he had led students’ movements, and earned name as people’s lawyer while practising.

Joining CPI(M) ranks, Narasimhaiah began his political journey as MPP, and rose to being elected a legislator. His speeches in Legislative Assembly were full of idiom and wit typical of Telangana dialect, the Chief Minister reminisced.

Narasimhaiah always fought for irrigation rights of undivided Nalgonda district, and for farmers on the left bank canal of Nagarjuna Sagar. Differing with the CPI(M) over its stance on Telangana as separate state, Narasimhaiah later joined TRS.

Terming Narasimhaiah as the representative of the underdog, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao said he could never forget the latter’s congeniality and commitment to values.

Minister for Energy G.Jagadeeshwar recalled his association with Narasimhaiah who, he said, had been committed to the poor and downtrodden.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao said the deceased leader had been very keen on development of Nandikonda and Alair, the newly constituted municipalities in his constituency. Younger generation of political leaders had a lot of inspiration to draw from Narasimhaiah whose demise is an irreparable loss for the poor in Nalgonda district and the TRS party, he said.

Minister, Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav recalled that the house had seen Mr.Narasimhaiah’s commitment towards the poor people a number of times, and his contribution to the cause of shepherd communities is laudable.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao reminisced his bonding with the departed leader, and said the latter would fondly call him ‘mama’ (uncle). Though born in poverty, Narasimhaiah rose to become an important leader.

Minister for Roads & Transport Vemula Prashanth Reddy said Narasimhaiah served a long time for people, first as MPP and then twice as MLA. He spoke and conducted himself with dignity in the House, he said.

R.Ravindra Kumar, Jaffer Hussain, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Raja Singh, B.Malaiah Yadav, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Podem Veeraiah, and Jaipal Yadav were the other members who paid tribute to the deceased MLA.

The House observed two-minute silence for Narasimhaiah, and for former members Gunda Mallesh, Naini Narasimha Reddy, Kamatam Ram Reddy, Katikaneni Madhusudan Rao, Katta Venkata Narasaiah, Dugyala Srinivasa Rao, Chengal Baganna, and K.Veera Reddy who had passed away.