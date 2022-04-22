Rich haul for NMDC at PRSI Awards

Mining major NMDC bagged the top spot in four categories of the Public Relations Awards 2022 presented by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI).

The awards were for its corporate website, annual report, layout and design of newsletter and CSR corporate video. ED (Personnel) Praveen Kumar and DGM (Corporate Communications) Ch. Srinivasa Rao received the awards from Telangana Minister V.Srinivas Goud at the programme, which also coincided with the golden Jubilee of the PRSI Hyderabad Chapter.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the PR personnel in building an informed society and congratulated the winners. Interactive and insightful sessions on the theme ‘Emerging Trends in Modern Public Relations’, were organised as part of the programme. The National President of PRSI Ajit Pathak participated, NMDC said in a release.

“Our team has done a brilliant job in creating a unique brand voice for NMDC and building deeper engagements with our stakeholders,” NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said.