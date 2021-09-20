Rich haul for NMDC at PRCI awards

HYDERABAD

20 September 2021 19:25 IST

Public sector mining major NMDC bagged the overall Champion of Champions runners-up position and 13 Corporate Communication Excellence Awards at the 11th All India Corporate Collateral Awards 2021 presented at the Global Communication Conclave of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Goa recently.

Head of Corporate Communication P.Jaya Prakash said “as a mining company, it is our responsibility to create awareness of the mine to metal value chain. We use diverse, interactive and informational content across media to engage with our audience”.

He thanked PRCI for encouraging innovation in communication techniques and recognising the creative initiatives of NMDC.

Advertising

Advertising

The awards were presented by Minister for Art and Culture of Goa Govind Gaude, NMDC said in a release on Monday. NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said clear and consistent communication has helped NMDC further its business objectives and create socio-economic value for the country.

The awards bagged by the company include Diamond Award for Annual Report, Gold Award for Best Annual Report Cover Page, Silver Awards for Start-up Idea of the Year, Best Social Media Usage, and Human Resources Management during COVID-19, Bronze Awards for Best Use of Social Media, Corporate Brochure, COVID Management in Public Sector, and Unique HR Initiatives, and Consolation Awards for Best in Communication COVID-19, House Journal, Best PSU Implementing CSR and Best Use of Content.