‘Rice pulling’ gang busted, three held

Cyberabad Police on Monday busted a gang duping people by selling them a pot they claim is made of precious material that posses ‘atomic power’.

The fraud has commonly come to be known as ‘Rice Pulling’ fraud as the tricksters hook up a copper pot to electricity and create electromagnetic field around the pot that causes it to attract objects, including rice grains. They then find gullible persons and convince them to pay huge sums of money stating that the pot can extract precious metal from depths of the earth. One person who was duped by the gang approached the police.

Upon investigation, the police learnt that they convinced the complainant a year ago. Ever since they have advertised their trick to find other impressionable persons. When the police zeroed in on three of the four accused in the case at Chandanagar on Monday, they retrieved two high-end cars. Police also informed that the accused Siddamreddy Chandrahas Reddy, a former Maoist Ponnam Buchaiah Goud and Kovelakuntla Ramesh had duped people to the extent of ₹1.5 crore.