Rhett Healthcare factory opened

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated a formulation unit of Rhett Healthcare in Karkapatla Biotech Park Phase -III, near here.

A contract manufacturing service provider, Rhett has invested nearly ₹16 crore on the factory and equipped it with state of the art equipment for making tablets, capsules, powders, sachets, cream, gel, lotion, organic soap, hair oil, shampoo and solutions under one roof.

Technical Director and CEO Raghuveer said the company will manufacture finished formulation based on the FSSAI and AYUSH licences given by statutory authorities. Rhett will be providing direct employment to 65-85 people.

The company in a release said it has a basket of 450 SKU’s being developed and is ready to go to the market. Its product portfolio include anti-arthritis gel, slimming tea, organic soaps, onion seed extract shampoo, multi berry extract face cream, joint pain tablets as well as hair growth and protection oil.